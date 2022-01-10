RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a group of wanted suspects.
The following suspects are wanted by deputies:
- Avery Jonathan Parker - Felony probation violation
- Ashley Michelle Heffner - Possession of firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm and felony probation violation
- Amy Nichol Hall - Felony probation violation
- Braxton Kelly Atkins - Felony breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm
- Treasure Ann Anderson - Felony probation violation
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.
