GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for 29-year-old, Nava Cedillo Magiver, a missing person from Greenville, said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Magiver was last seen at the Walmart along White Horse Road at around 5:55 p.m. on Monday. They do not know if he is in a vehicle or on foot.
Deputies described Nava as 5 foot 8 inches and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing a blue shirt, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.