Nava Cedillo Magiver

A missing person from Greenville County (Greenville County Sheriff's Office, October 18, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for 29-year-old, Nava Cedillo Magiver, a missing person from Greenville, said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Magiver was last seen at the Walmart along White Horse Road at around 5:55 p.m. on Monday. They do not know if he is in a vehicle or on foot.

Deputies described Nava as 5 foot 8 inches and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing a blue shirt, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.