PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies said they are searching for Ja’leelah N M Chancellor, a teenager who ran away on October 28, 2021, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Chancellor left her house on Spring Road in Pendleton Thursday.
Deputies described Chancellor as being around 4-foot-11 inches and 120 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding Chancellor is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-35469.
