Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
According to the sheriff's office, Addilaye Florence was driving from Fayetteville Monday night when her care broke down on I-70 in Swannanoa.
Deputies say Florence's driving companion was found around 3:30 a.m. in the woods nearby.
Deputies towed the vehicle this morning, but Florence was nowhere to be found.
Deputies say Florence is approximately 5'5" and 110 pounds in weight, medium to long hair, black hair with red tint. Deputies say Florence wears glasses and has a light complexion.
They believe she could be in danger because she has dementia and diabetes.
Deputies said they located Florence's daughter, but were actively searching on Warren Wilson Road off US 70 for the 85-year-old.
The daughter, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Mission Hospital.
