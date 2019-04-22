SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a missing and endangered man on April 22nd, they released to media.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Bobby Dean McDaniel, 79, of Wellord.

McDaniel was last seen at around 10 a.m. Monday in the Duncan area. He was wearing a yellow polo shirt and blue jeans, and should be driving a 2016 silver Toyota Tacoma truck with an SC tag of RCT 238.

According to the sheriff's office, McDaniel suffers from dementia. McDaniel and his truck have also been entered into the national crime information system as a missing endangered person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 864-503-4527 or 864-503-4528.

