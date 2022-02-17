ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are looking for a missing man that hasn't been seen since Jan. 30.
We're told Steve A. Sweat was last seen when he was dropped off along Whitehall Road. He was last wearing a black and white two-piece suit and black shoes.
Deputies said Steve has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
If you or anyone you know has information on where Steve may be, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case #2022-02061.
MORE NEWS: 2 hurt after camper exploded, caught fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.