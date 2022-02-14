ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office need help finding a runaway girl from Easley.
The Sheriff's Office said Mackinze Marie Bergen was last seen at her home on Feb. 9 on Shenandoah Drive in Easley.
Bergen is described as five foot seven and weighs 250 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans with a pink t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Bergen's whereabouts, please call 864-260-4405 and reference case #2022-01732.
