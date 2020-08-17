Anderson County Sheep
(Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division is looking for help finding the "shepherd" of some wayward sheep. 

Deputies say the flock was found running loose in the area of Smith Drive in Piedmont. 

Deputies are now asking for help locating their owner. 

If you own the sheep or know who does, please contact authorities at 864-260-5576. 

More news: Problems plague "virtual learning" for students in North Carolina during 1st day of school

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.