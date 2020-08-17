Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division is looking for help finding the "shepherd" of some wayward sheep.
Deputies say the flock was found running loose in the area of Smith Drive in Piedmont.
Deputies are now asking for help locating their owner.
If you own the sheep or know who does, please contact authorities at 864-260-5576.
