Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a woman they say has been charged with theft.
Deputies say Candice Nicole Wing, 30, of Marion, broke into a home on Paradise Circle in Nebo sometimes between Thursday, January 3 and Sunday January 6 stealing a washer, dryer, grandfather clock, and money totaling $7,600.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information concerning Wing's whereabouts to call Lt. Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
