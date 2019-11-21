TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a man wanted in a home invasion and assault on a woman in a Taylors neighborhood Thursday.
The home invasion happened around 10 a.m. on Lauren Wood Circle.
Deputies said the suspect initially approached the victim and asked for jumper cables. When the woman told him she did not have any, deputies said the suspect left and went to several other houses before returning to the victim's residence.
At the woman's house, deputies said the suspect forced his way inside, grabbed the woman by her neck, and threw her down.
The woman was able to pull out a pistol and and the man ran off.
Deputies released video of the man captured on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera.
Deputies ask anyone who can help identify the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - 97,000 pounds of lettuce recalled for E. coli
(1) comment
just as i was about to condemn these terrible eskimo hunters i saw the pic and there was no furs or sled dogs in sight .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.