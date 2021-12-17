OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help regarding a burglary investigation, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglary happened at the Upstate Materials on Rochester Highway near Old Clemson Highway and Seneca Wednesday night, according to the Office.
Deputies were sent there around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and spoke with an employee who found out that the burglary happened.
The office had been ransacked and items had been stolen form the office. The burglary also appeared to have happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Evidence from the business showed a tall white man inside the office, wearing tennis shoes, jeans, a plaid button-up shirt and a camouflage hat, according to the Office.
Further evidence showed that a man wearing some similar clothing was seen walking later Wednesday evening on Rochester Hwy., about two miles from the burglarized business.
Investigators don’t believe that this incident, or the person needing to be identified, are connected with an attempted break-in of an ATM at the Wells Fargo branch on Rochester Hwy. near Keowee Key that happened earlier Thursday morning.
If you have any information about this burglary of Upstate Materials Wednesday evening on Rochester Highway near Old Clemson Highway, or were traveling Rochester Highway between Old Clemson Highway and Wynmere Way Wednesday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., please contact Crimestoppers to leave a tip here or by calling the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office directly at 864-638-4111.
