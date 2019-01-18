ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple burglaries at a construction site on Pearman Dairy Road.
Detectives said tools, equipment and electrical wiring have been stolen from the location on multiple occasions.
“Not only are these thieves stealing from the construction companies, but they are also stealing from you, the taxpayer as this is the site of the new Anderson Institute of Technology,” deputies said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cothran at (864) 222-3954 or Detective McGee at (864) 222-3946.
