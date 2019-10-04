MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said Friday they are on the hunt for a man who has been loitering naked on porches of homes on Burma Road West and, in one case, attempted to get inside a house.
It’s been happening since April.
The most recent sighting occurred sometime between 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. The man was caught on camera at two homes.
Deputies have asked for help identifying the man and said he has a large tattoo on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Woman arrested after asking deputies to test her meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.