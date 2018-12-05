GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Walmart on Bypass 72 in Greenwood County was closed temporarily on Wednesday as deputies searched for a suspect accused of setting a fire inside the store.
Deputies said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. and the store was evacuated.
Deputies released a photo of a man who they said entered the store around midnight and then set a clothing rack on fire.
After setting the fire, deputies said the suspect joined the evacuating crowd and then monitored the scene from afar.
Deputies said the suspect's motive is not known. They are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call 864-942-8039.
Employees were able to put the fire out before firefighters arrived.
Fire fighters said smoke damage and powder made a big mess to cleanup.
A Walmart corporate spokesperson said the damage was minimal and the store planned to reopen Wednesday evening.
