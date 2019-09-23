ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies have asked for help identifying a suspect they said took out a loan in another person’s name.
The fraudulent loan was taken out on August 9, 2019 at the Upstate Federal Credit Union in Anderson County.
Deputies ask anyone who can identify the suspect to call 864-260-4400 and reference ACSO case number 2019-12459.
