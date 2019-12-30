GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for help identifying a person accused of two break-ins at the same address on Rosa Lane.
The first happened on December 22 and deputies said the suspect did it again on December 23.
“The suspect stole multiple gas powered tamps and a pipe laser before hooking up a black deck trailer to his red Chevy truck and driving away,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Threlkeld at 864-371-3646 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case number 19-220191.
