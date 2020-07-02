GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying three people they say are connected to an armed robbery at a QT gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Deputies said the robbery occurred on June 23.
Deputies said two males were involved, and at least one of those men had a handgun. After the robbery, deputies said the males fled in a newer model Kia Optima, driven by a woman, who deputies also released a phot of.
The armed suspect was wearing a maroon/red hat with the letters “NB” on it, along with a blue surgical mask and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283 or email amoates@greenvillecounty.org or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
