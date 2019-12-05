GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a strip club.
Deputies said the robbery happened on Nov. 27 at Lady Godiva’s.
Deputies said the two men were between 5’10” and 6-feet-tall and were both wearing Nike hoodies. The suspects stole cash from the register and multiple bottles of liquor.
Deputies ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to call Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
