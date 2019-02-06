Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
According to deputies, 15-year-old Ahmyr-Ra Isaac was reported as a runaway from her home in Mauldin on January 21, 2019.
Deputies say they have reason to believe Ahmyr-Ra could be with friends in the Mauldin area.
She is described as 5'4" tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Aymyr-Ra's whereabouts to please contact Investigator Mike Robertson at 864-449-4465 or 864-271-5210.
