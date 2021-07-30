ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a man missing from the Candler area early July.
Matthew Wolff, 40, was last seen on July 8 at his home in Candler, according to deputies. He recently lived in Watauga County and could be back in that area.
Deputies described Wolff as 5'11" and 160 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a beard.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Wolff is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
