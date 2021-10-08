RUTHERFORTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a wanted suspect with an outstanding warrant.
James Ryan Tilley, the wanted suspect, has an outstanding warrant for trafficking opium and or heroin, according to deputies.
The sheriff's department is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Tilley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tyler Greene of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Apprehension Team by calling 828-286-2911. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 828-286-8477.
