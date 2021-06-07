ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help to find the breaking and entering suspect in these photos.
Deputies say the suspect was seen breaking into a trailer behind Blinds and Designs LLC at 15 Design Avenue off of Rutledge Road in Arden.
If anyone has information on the suspect or the vehicle, contact Detective Reed at 828-250-4420.
