ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing man with medical issues from the Arden area of Buncombe County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Anthony Harold Allen was last seen Thursday, June 3 around 8 p.m. near his home in Arden off Pinners Cove Road. Deputies say Allen left on foot wearing black shoes, grey sweats, and a Dallas Cowboys jacket. He is a black man who is 6 ft. 3, 155 pounds, with brown eyes, says deputies.
Deputies also say Allen has medical issues and may be disoriented and not know where he lives.
If anyone has information on his location, please contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
We are currently waiting on a photo of Allen from the Sheriff's Office.
