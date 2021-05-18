UNION, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Union County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two burglary suspects.
According to the Sheriff's Office, two people entered a barn and residence on Sugar Creek Road in the Buffalo Community of Union County. Deputies say they took guns, clothing, ammo and other items.
Deputies also say the suspects got into a Ford 500 car.
If anyone has any similar incidents or information contact Capt. Scott Coffer at scoffer@countyofunion.com or CrimeStoppers 864-427-0800.
