HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Haywood County Sheriff’s said Wednesday they need the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman and her 5-year-old son.
Stephanie Michelle Becker, 35, of Waynesville and her son Gabriel were reported missing Wednesday morning by Becker’s boyfriend, who stated he had last seen the two at 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.
Becker was last seen driving a dark red 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup with North Carolina plate number FDF 4996. The truck has a roof rack and the back window has tape around it due to recent repairs. Deputies said Becker reportedly heading toward the Candler area.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these missing mother and child, deputies ask you to call Haywood County Communications at (828) 452-6666 option #4.
