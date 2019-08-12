ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies want to know, are you missing a donkey?
Deputies posted a photo of a wayward donkey was found on Blackman Road and Hickory Lane in Pendleton on Sunday afternoon. He is almost full black with a little brown.
Deputies said they would like to reunite him with his owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division at (864) 260-5576.
