HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's help to find a man with outstanding warrants.
Deputies say 39-year-old Charles Justice is 6 ft. tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has a center neck tattoo.
They go on to say he was last seen in the Crabtree Community of Haywood County.
If anyone has seen this man, contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 1-(828)-452-6666.
