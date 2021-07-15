GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they need help to identify the man in the above photos.
Deputies said they believe he was involved in an assault and theft incident that took place at a vape shop at 1451 Woodruff Road on Friday, July 9.
They said he left the shop in a navy, four-door Subaru.
If anyone can identify the person in the photos contact Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Wreck stopping traffic on I-85 in Gaffney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.