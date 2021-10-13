Suspect in armed robbery

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies need the public's help to identify the suspect in the photos after an armed robbery in Wellford, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Southern Pride convenience store located on Nazareth Road was the victim of an armed robbery on Monday, Oct. 12 at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect fired several shots at the clerk. 

If anyone has information contact Investigator Travis Barnett at (864) 503- 4594 or email him at tbarnett@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submit a tip via the website of www.spartanburgcs.com.

