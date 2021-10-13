PHOTOS: Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Southern Pride convenience store located on Nazareth Road was the victim of an armed robbery on Monday, Oct. 12 at around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies say the suspect fired several shots at the clerk.
If anyone has information contact Investigator Travis Barnett at (864) 503- 4594 or email him at tbarnett@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submit a tip via the website of www.spartanburgcs.com.
