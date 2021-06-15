HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help to find the two people in the photos.
According to the Sheriff's Office Official Facebook page, these people have broken into other people's property and stolen items.
Deputies say it happened in the Old Holbert Road area of Henderson County.
If anyone has information on the two people contact the Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Office at 828-684-3130 or use the "Submit A Tip" feature on the their mobile app.
