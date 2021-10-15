GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies need help to find a missing endangered person, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 63-year-old Ronald Emmett Stilwell is 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds.
Deputies say Stilwell was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 14.
They say he drives a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with an SC tag of BIM674. The vehicle was last seen on Friday, Oct. 15 on Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive at about 1 p.m.
If anyone sees Stilwell call 911.
