Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office need help locating an 18-year-old teen that disappeared on January 28.
Deputies say Trevor Lee Burleson left his Marion home around 4 p.m. Sunday January 28 and hasn't been seen since.
He was reported missing on Tuesday, January 30 according to deputies, who go on to say many attempts have been made to find Burleson, but none have been successful.
Burleson is described as being 5'10" tall weighing 160 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes and both ears pierced.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a white T-shirt and blue short-sleeve, button up shirt with white anchors on it underneath the hoodie. He was also wearing blue jeans and a white ball cap with a flat bill.
Anyone with information concerning Burleson’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237.
