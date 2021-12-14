LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Laurens woman, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakota Randle, 20, was last seen on Apple Ridge Road in Clinton around 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, according to the Office.
Randle was visiting a friend in the area before she disappeared, according to deputies.
Deputies say Randle is 5-foot-4, 120 lbs., currently has blue hair and was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a white turtleneck and a brown t-shirt with a photo of an eyeball.
She also has tattoos on her upper arms and on her back left calf.
If you’ve seen Randle or know anything about her disappearance, you’re asked to call Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.
