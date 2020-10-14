SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was investigating a homicide after a man died early Wednesday morning following a shooting.
Clevenger said Russell David Berry Sr. died in the operating room at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 1:46 a.m.
Berry, 58, of Trey Circle in Duncan was shot at the QT on Reidville Road in Spartanburg, the coroner said.
Clevenger said Berry suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and the death was ruled a homicide.
Spartanburg County deputies said they have identified all parties involved and there is no threat to the public.
Later, Lt. William Gary said that no charges have been filed at this time.
"The person that shot him remained on scene, cooperative through the whole thing," Gary said. "Right now there are no charges filed in the case. Once the investigation is complete then we are going to confer with the solicitors office to see if there will be any charges filed."
