SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was investigating a homicide after a man died early Wednesday morning following a shooting, and county deputies say charges are not being filed because they say it was a justified case of self-defense.
Clevenger said Russell David Berry Sr. died in the operating room at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 1:46 a.m.
Berry, 58, of Trey Circle in Duncan was shot at the QT on Reidville Road in Spartanburg, the coroner said.
Clevenger said Berry suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and the death was ruled a homicide.
Spartanburg County deputies said they have identified all parties involved and there is no threat to the public.
Later, Lt. William Gary said that no charges have been filed at this time.
"The person that shot him remained on scene, cooperative through the whole thing," Gary said. "Right now there are no charges filed in the case. Once the investigation is complete then we are going to confer with the solicitors office to see if there will be any charges filed."
In an update Thursday night, more context was provided by public information officer Lt. Kevin Bobo. Bobo says the man who shot Berry was first spotted at a nearby CVS, trying to send a money order to family who lived outside of the country, but the machine there was not working right. A clerk at that store pointed him to the QT for service. Berry was seen on surveillance video inside the same CVS, but it appears neither he nor the other man ever interacted.
The man then went to the QT, and Berry left the CVS as well, but stayed in his car in a parking lot near the station. 10 minutes later, Bobo says the man left the station, and Berry exited his car, hurrying towards the man and swinging at him. Berry, however, missed as the other man ran away. Bobo notes the other man had a valid concealed weapons permit and registered weapon on him, and drew the pistol from his waistband out of fear for his life. Berry was then shot once in the stomach.
Bobo says SCSO's lead violent crime investigator met with the Solicitor's Office Thursday afternoon, who reviewed the case file and ruled the shooting as a "justifiable homicide", meaning no charges against the other man will be filed. However, Bobo notes the investigation is still active as there are still other items to finish. No further portions of the case file are being released as of writing.
