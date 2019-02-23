SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Saturday, family and friends of 18-year-old Caleb Jamar Elijah Roach held a memorial service held at Spartanburg High School to remember his life.
Spartanburg County deputies began investigating after they say the teen was reportedly shot accidentally inside a car.
Wednesday evening, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office reported that 18-year-old Caleb Jamar Elijah Roach passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital as a result of some kind of trauma.
Later in the evening, the sheriff's office said that Roach was supposedly shot accidentally inside a moving vehicle in the Cedar Springs area.
Deputies said a preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental. Saturday afternoon, they announced that no criminal charges will be filed in the case.
Deputies spoke with Caleb's mother, who agreed with the decision.
SCSO says all parties involved have been identified and interviewed, and that there is no threat to the public.
FOX Carolina later confirmed that Roach was a student at Spartanburg High School, marking the third death the school has faced this year and the second student death. Spartanburg District 7 released this statement in response to his passing:
"The Spartanburg School District 7 family is saddened to share the news of the death of 18-year old Spartanburg High School senior, Caleb Jamar Elijah Roach. A member of SHS JROTC, Caleb was on track to graduate this spring with his classmates. Caleb died this afternoon from what the coroner tells us was a “trauma related death.”
Principal Jeff Stevens said, tonight, that Caleb was an outstanding young man with a wonderful personality and will be deeply missed. As Spartanburg High School students and staff deal with yet another loss of life this year, Stevens went on to say that counselors will be on hand tomorrow during school hours to support the Spartanburg High School staff and students. We ask that you join us in keeping Caleb’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."
