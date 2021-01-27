ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said no one was hurt when a train derailed Wednesday afternoon.
The derailment happened along the 900 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.
Deputies said the train was not carrying any hazardous material.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Beginning in February, AnMed Health and DHEC will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Anderson Civic Center
