Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said the all-clear has been given to Spartanburg Community College after a report of possible shooting was determined to be a false alarm.
The school posted this update shortly after 1:30 p.m.
SCC Central Campus Open and Clear - Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department has cleared the SCC Central Campus of any threat or danger resulting from an emergency 911 call reporting unconfirmed gunfire.
According to Cheri Anderson-Hucks, a spokesperson for the college, the school was not placed on lockdown.
Hucks said deputies were called for an unspecified emergency at the Health Services Building.
Deputies said they responded to a 911 call of a possible shooting and cleared the building. However, the investigation revealed that someone misinterpreted another sound, possible connected to the weather, as gunfire.
