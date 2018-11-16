SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said no one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired at a condemned motel Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge off Hearon Circle.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said the call initially came in as a triple shooting, but when deputies arrived all they found was an empty room with some bullet holes in it.
