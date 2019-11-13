ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies say a teacher at North Buncombe High School is in jail for engaging in sex acts with a student.
BCSO says Keith William Grandy was charged on Wednesday with two counts of sex acts with a student and taken into custody during the evening. This happened after deputies executed a search warrant on his home on Wednesday.
Bond for Grandy was set at $65,000 and BCSO says he has been suspended from his duties by Buncombe County Schools since the investigation started, and that school officials immediately turned the case over to deputies when they learned of the allegations. Deputies note the sex acts did not take place on campus.
FOX Carolina has reached out to school officials for further comment.
Grandy's mugshot was not online as of writing.
Buncombe County sheriff Quentin Miller lauded his deputies and school leaders, saying "Thank you to our team of Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work to bring charges against Mr. Grandy. We would also like to thank Buncombe County Schools for their cooperation with this investigation.”
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
