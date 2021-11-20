SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies arrested a suspect charged with murder in North Carolina, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they followed the suspect into the parking lot of a Quiktrip along Highway 101 S on Friday morning. Deputies then caught up with the suspect and took them into custody before they were able to enter the store.
Deputies identified the suspect as Darlene Black.
The Kings Mountain Police Department released information regarding the situation on their Facebook. According to officers, Black was charged in connection to the death of Keith Adams. Adams was reported missing on November 5th and then found dead on Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Police Department at 704-734-0444. According to officers, the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.