GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said they have obtained surveillance video from a July 12, 2020 arson case that reportedly shows two people enter a home, set fire to it, and then steal a car.
The incident happened on Crestmont Drive.
"Video surveillance was obtained which showed two suspects enter the house and set fire to it," deputies said in a Facebook post published on Monday. "One subject then stole a gold in color Toyota Camry while the other left on foot towards Montague Avenue."
Deputies said the Camry was recovered the next day on Highway 246. It too had been set on fire.
"It was determined the house was broken into and multiple items stolen prior to the house being set on fire," deputies said.
Deputies said they were not able to clearly identify the suspects in the video and that they could not release the homeowners' personal video to the public.
Deputies said the victims are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Contact Inv. Jonathon Davis at 864-943-8039 or call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC if you know anything.
