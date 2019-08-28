WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man has been charged for a sex crime involving a three-year-old child.
Deputies said Donald Hobart Dame was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, first degree.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim is currently three years and 11 months old.
The sexual battery happened between March 27 and March 30.
According to an incident report, deputies began investigating on April 2 after being called to Oconee Memorial Hospital for a possible sexual assault.
