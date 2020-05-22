WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was arrested on multiple charges after a chase on Thursday.
Deputies said Bobby Bruce Rains, 37, of Stamp Creek Landing Road had outstanding arrest warrants from 2019 in relation to two separate investigations on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Second Degree Burglary, Petit Larceny and Assault and Battery Third Degree. Rains also had two outstanding Magistrate Bench Warrants.
Deputies said they descended on a location where Rains had been spotted and saw him leaving the driveway driving a red 2018 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen out of Elizabethton, Tennessee and bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Deputies said a chase began at S. Walnut Street at Wells Highway that lasted approximately one mile. Due to public safety concerns, the chase was called off, but deputies said they received word later from Westminster police that the red Kia was in the city on Pew Street near the railroad tracks. Investigators located Rains in a building nearby and arrested him.
Deputies said additional arrest warrants were signed after Thursday’s arrest, charging Rains with Driving under Suspension, Failure to stop for a Blue Light, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Reckless Driving.
