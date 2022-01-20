OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – One man has been charged after he was found to be trafficking methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Claude Allen Williams, 47, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Office.
The arrest comes after investigators noticed a SUV towing a motorcycle on a trailer on S. Highway 11 Wednesday.
The driver, identified as Williams, had two outstanding warrants and investigators gave that information to the Uniform Patrol Division.
Deputies pulled Williams over on Snow Creek Church Road and after confirming the warrants, they arrested Williams. Deputies also found that Williams’ license was suspended, and he was given a citation for driving under suspension.
A search of his SUV turned up a quantity of meth. Based on the amount found, an arrested warrant was used against Williams for trafficking meth.
Williams was also charged with forgery and grand larceny from a separate investigation.
According to an arrest warrant, Williams is charged with forging a counterfeit invoice for building supplies at a Fair Play area business. Williams was also charged with stealing lumber and building supplies from the business as well.
Williams is still at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined &41,270 surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.