WAHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies said a man was arrested and charged on Wednesday morning with three counts, including a charge of First Degree Burglary.
Deputies said 33-year-old Marshall Daniel Fetsch entered the victim's home without permission and assaulted him. Fetsch is also accused of taking the victim's cell phone and left the residence with a female.
After deputies investigated, they said Fetsch later returned to the residence with the female, where he was placed under arrest for the Assault and Battery charge.
Deputies also said they charged Fetsch with First Degree Burglary and Petit Larceny charges, according to the arrest warrants.
Deputies said Fetsch remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $60,000 surety bond.
More news: Deputies: Tip that man on home detention for prior trafficking charges was dealing again led to drug bust, 4 arrests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.