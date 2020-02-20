WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a West Union man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree.
Alvin Robert Hancock, 37 was being held Thursday at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $80,000 surety bond.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies began investigating in February 2019 after a deputy met with the victim, a female, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted. The case was turned over the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they gathered evidence that Hancock had sexually assaulted the victim during the summer and fall of 2018. The incidents occurred in the Westminster area and involved only one victim.
According to the warrants, the victim was under age 16.
