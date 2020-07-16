WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been accused of drug trafficking after heroin was found packed in during a search of her home.
Deputies said Sarah Francine Deill, 34, is charged with one count each of Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine.
Deputies said they joined the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security in an undercover operation in regards to illegal narcotics activity at Deill’s address and began making controlled drug buys from Deill in late 2019.
The evidence gathered resulted in a search warrant that was executed Monday after Deill reportedly received a controlled delivery.
Deputies said they seized approximately 279 grams of heroin from the residence with a street value of $55,800 as a result of the execution of the search warrant as well as trafficking weight of methamphetamine from Deill.
Warrants state Deill was also in possession of less than 28 grams of meth.
The investigation is ongoing.
