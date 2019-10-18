OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old Michael David McCann of Westminster on charges of grand larceny, felony possession of a firearm, and driving under suspension, according to a press release.
Deputies received a complaint on October 16th, that a vehicle had been stolen from a Seneca residence the day prior. The complainant advised deputies that she did not provide consent for the vehicle to be taken from her residence.
A day later a deputy was in routine patrol, when he noticed the vehicle that had been reported stolen. He conducted a traffic stop and encountered McCann.
The deputy asked McCann to provide his license and registration, but McCann was unable to do so. He advised the deputy that his license was suspended and that the vehicle belonged to a friend of his. McCann was then placed in investigative detention due to the vehicle being stolen and McCann failing to have a valid license.
McCann was also discovered with an illegal firearm, being that he is a felon. McCann was then placed under arrest and transported to the detention center.
