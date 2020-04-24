OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man in Westminster on multiple charges, including burglary and weapons charges.
Julian Tristan Garren of Eastpoint Drive was booked into Oconee County Detention Center around 5:00 a.m.
Garren was given a combined $22,590 surety bond on all charges.
Garren was apprehended by deputies near a business along Main Street. A quantity of narcotics was discovered in Garren's possession.
Deputies also discovered that Garren has outstanding warrants related to two separate incidents.
Garren was charged with one county unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of marijuana.
